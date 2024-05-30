I don’t waste time chasing empty barrels- Nacee fires Broda Sammy

Nacee, after a long silence, has replied to his colleague gospel musician, Broda Sammy over some utterances he made about him some time ago.

To anyone at sea, Broda Sammy once talked ill about the “Aseda” hitmaker in an interview on Gh Page TV.

Broda Sammy said that he joined Nacee’s “Aseda” challenge by doing a video and putting it on his YouTube channel, but to his surprise, Nacee struck his channel.

He also in an interview on Sean City TV disclosed how Nacee has become a stumbling block, preventing him from being nominated at TGMA.

Well, Nacee has in a reply fired shots at Broda Sammy, calling him an empty barrel which makes the most noise.

Nacee, in an interview with Andy Dosty sighted by Ghpage.com, said he heard and saw everything Broda Sammy said about him.

The musician claims he did not waste his precious time approaching Broda Sammy and questioning him.

He says he does not waste his precious time on “Empty barrels, ” which make the most noise.