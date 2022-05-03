type here...
I see doom in the Despite family – Prophet hints

By Qwame Benedict
Dr Kwame Despite pose for photo with all his sons
Kwame Despite and his sons
One self-styled Prophet identified as Snr Servant Baffour has asked friends, families and loved ones to go on their knees and pray for the family of Dr Osei Kwame Despite because he foresees doom.

According to him, one of the sons of the billionaire would soon kick the bucket if fervent prayers are not said for him.

In the next months, he anticipates Ghanaians weeping with the Despites, he said.

He went on to say that he knows of a son among the Despites whose life is in danger, but that he won’t mention it since no one would take him seriously if he did.

He shared the prophecy on his personal Instagram account, but it attracted a lot of attention because this man of God seemed to have fulfilled all of his forecasts.

Snr Servant Baffour according to a source weeks ago prophesied about the death of the son of Bishop Dag Heward Mills.

Aside from that, we are told he also spoke about the death of Hajia Mahama the wife of former vice-president Alhaji Aliu Mahama wife and Nigerian musician Osinachi before they came to pass.

Baffour post

He also few hours ago revealed that one of the sons of controversial Afia Schwarzenegger is in danger.

    Source:Ghpage

