Dormaahene calls out Asantehene; Says he will never hire private jets or buy houses abroad while his people suffer (Video)

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II has voiced his displeasure with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following recent statements made by the Asante King.

In his remarks, the Asantehene described some Bono chiefs as violent, which he deems disrespectful.

Dr. Agyemang Badu II, who serves as the paramount chief of Dormaa, expressed his disappointment, calling the Asantehene’s comments disrespectful and unbefitting of a leader of his stature.

According to him, such statements only serve to fuel unnecessary conflict and division among chiefs and their subjects.

While speaking to his people, the Dormaahene did not hold back by clarifying that he disapproves of how some traditional leaders, including the Asantehene, conduct themselves regarding wealth and power.

He emphasized that as a leader, he would never indulge in lavish spending, such as hiring private jets or purchasing buildings abroad. At the same time, his people continue to face poverty and hardships.

“I will never hire private jets or buy buildings abroad while my people are poor and going through hardships,” – Dr Agyemang Badu II stated, highlighting his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of his people over personal luxury.

His comments have sparked a hot debate on social media from his critics and lovers.