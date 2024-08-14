type here...
By Qwame Benedict
US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas is of the view that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II who is the Dormaahene is more sensible than Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who is the King of the Ashantis.

According to Twene Jonas, Otumfuo despite having access to all the resources in his region still sits ideal and watches his people suffer in terms of development.

He continued by saying the Otumfuo is just keeping all the wealth meant for the development in the region for himself.

Without proof, he added that Otumfuo even pockets the monies allocated to the region by the government and fails to develop the region.

Without mincing words, Twene Jonas said the Dormaahene is more sensible than the Otumfuo because he is spending money on developing Sunyani but the Ashantihene is spending development money on renting a private jet.

