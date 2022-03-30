- Advertisement -

President Nana Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the gains made by the Black Stars after a sterling performance in Nigeria on Tuesday in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Ghana became the first African nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after forcing their arch-rivals Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja, to qualify on the away goals rule.

Following the game, the President called the head coach Otto Addo on the phone, to congratulate him and the team personally, and thank them for the “best possible birthday gift.”

He also cheekily told Otto Addo he would not be allowed to leave Ghana and return to Dortmund.

“Well done, well done. But when you come in we’re going to kidnap you. We’re not going to allow you to go back to Dortmund. So be very careful when you’re entering, you might not be able to leave again,” Nana Addo.

“Congratulations to you, the captain, Thomas Partey, and all the boys…”

Watch the video below.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament Wednesday, Akufo-Addo called on the Black Stars to give their all at the 2022 World Cup.