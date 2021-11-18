type here...
Double Feat: Ronnie Is Everywhere comes top as Blogger & Events blogger of the Year 2021

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ronnie Is Everywhere
Celebrity Blogger Aaron Safohene Afful popular on social media as Ronnie Is Everywhere has been awarded Blogger and Events blogger of the Year 2021.

He was awarded Blogger/Events, Blogger of the Year, at the just ended Adonko RTP (came off on 6th November) and Ghana Events Awards (took place on the 16th October 2021) respectfully.

Ronnie came top beating other top celebrity bloggers to win the enviable award.

He earned the bragging rights after he beat the likes of Zionfelix, Ameyaw Debrah, Gh Kwaku, Nkonkonsah, Sammy Kay Media et al who also stood a chance of grabbing the award.

As part of winning the Event Blogger of the Year 2021, Ronnie will enjoy an all-expense trip to Kenya and Dubai from the 13th to 19th December.

Ronnie Is Everywhere in the past few years have made his mark in the blogging business here in Ghana as one of the most followed celebrity bloggers across all the famous social media platforms.

As his slogan goes “Ghana’s Live Update King”, Mr Aaron Afful has been serving his fans and followers with juicy news on his active and mass followed social media handles.

The indefatigable social media influencer currently has over 5K following on Twitter, 473K on Instagram and 222,605 on Facebook.

Source:GHPAGE

