Female DOVVSU officer aiding investigation snatches complainant’s husband

At Tema Katamanso, a 42-year-old trader has accused a police officer of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service of snatching her husband.

The victim, Mary Agbenu Edorla, stated she had now lost her husband, Stephen Tengey, to Detective Chief Inspector Divina Worlanya Afenu, a DOVVSU officer stationed at Katamanso Police Station.

Chief Inspector Afenu, according to the aggrieved woman, suggested that Mr Tengey assists in the initial investigation of her case.

Madam Edorla described how everything began by saying that she had been legally married to Mr Tengey for three years and that they had lived blissfully until one day when their domestic assistance departed the house.

A neighbour, accompanied by a police officer, brought the victim to the house that evening with a report that they had seen her lounging around in an unfinished structure, and when they questioned her, she revealed that her mother had threatened her.

Madam Edorla stated that she was invited to the police station to give her statement and to invite the victim’s biological parents.

She claimed that when she approached Chief Inspector Afenu about the allegation, he denied it until she saw her husband leave the policewoman’s residence one morning after spending the night.

Madam Edorla claimed she challenged them, and her husband assaulted her as a result.

When the paper called Chief Supt Kwadwo Badu-Adu, he stated that the woman had reported an attack to his unit and that it was during his interrogation that the topic of Chief Inspector Afenu’s alleged affair surfaced.

He went on to say that his office’s DOVVSU branch is handling the matter, but that they have yet to persuade Stephen Tengey to help them with the inquiry.

Below are excerpts of what she said as reported by Daily Guide:

“I introduced my husband to her while she was investigating a case I was involved in. She requested that my husband rather assisted her with the investigations, and all I could see was her later having an affair with my husband,”

“This policewoman used to call my husband at odd hours but I was made to believe that she needed information from my husband for her investigations, but little did I know that they were having an affair,”

“Now she has succeeded in taking away my husband in the name of investigations and as we speak, they are currently living as husband and wife,” “The girl actually stole my money, and when I reprimanded her, she left the house to an unknown place,”

“My husband upon his return to the house was given the news and quickly he drove to the police station where Chief Inspector Afenu was the case officer.

“The case officer, upon introduction asked my husband to go to the village of the victim to bring her biological parents, which he did.

“After settling the case, I realised that Chief Inspector Afenu constantly called my husband on phone at night, and whenever I ask, he tells me it was part of their investigations (sic).

“I accepted this excuse until one day when I saw some nude pictures she had sent to the mobile phone of my husband, and that was when I discovered that they were having an affair,”

“I initially reported the matter to some senior police officers at the station where the woman works, but they did nothing, so personally, I reported the case to Chief Superintendent Adu, the Divisional Commander,