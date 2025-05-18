Dr. Bawumia best fits as a finance minister- CEO of Gossips 24

Israel Boafo Bansah, the CEO of on of the leading vlogs in Ghana, Gossips24, has sparked a debate online following his recent post.

Israel took to his official Facebook page to share his thoughts on the position that best fits former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

Israel Boafo Bansah, as he is affectionately called, believes that Dr. Bawumia as a vice president or a president is like a square peg in a round hole.

According to him, after accessing the former vice president, he believes that he could do better as a finance minister.