With four days to the 2024 elections, a former aide of NPP presidential candidate Dr Bawumia identified as Rosemond Obeng has come out to state that her boss isn’t fit to lead the affairs of the country.

In an interview, the aide who has thrown her support for the opposition party NDC and John Mahama revealed that Dr Bawumia is a puppet who is being used by some people in high authority.

According to her, she is not just making up those statements about her boss, who she also saw as her father, but she is telling the truth so Ghanaians don’t regret voting for him to run the affairs of the country.

She explained that Dr Bawumia can’t even correct ten people who make mistakes under his leadership because he lacks the qualities of a good leader, talk more about handing over a country of more than 32 million people.

Rosemond Obeng continued by saying that Ghana is not going to be saved under Dr Bawumia’s leadership because he cannot make bold decisions and rather relies on people to tell him what to do.

The former aide mentioned that she is not having any issues with him but an incident in the office confirmed everything that the current vice president and NPP Presidential candidate is being controlled or manipulated by someone.

Watch the video below: