Dr Bawumia celebrates his wife, Samira with romantic messages on her birthday

The second lady of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia is celebrating her 41st birthday today, August 20th 2021.

The beautiful and luxurious political figure is growing older in much wisdom and brilliance.

Already social media is flooded with sweet birthday wishes for her and her husband, Dr Bawumia couldn’t be left out on his wife’s big day.

H.E the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Bawumia has sent a lovely message to his wife on social media expressing his love for her.

According to the Bawumia in the post, Samira has been his rock all these years beside him as a wife.

To crown it all, the Veep complimented his wife confessing that Samira’s kindness of her heart shines even than her beauty.

“Happy birthday to my dear wife, Samira. You have been a rock for me and continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged.

“The kindness of your heart even shines through brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling. I love you, ”Dr. Bawumia wrote.