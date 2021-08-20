type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDr Bawumia celebrates his wife, Samira with romantic messages on her birthday
Entertainment

Dr Bawumia celebrates his wife, Samira with romantic messages on her birthday

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The second lady of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia is celebrating her 41st birthday today, August 20th 2021.

The beautiful and luxurious political figure is growing older in much wisdom and brilliance.

Already social media is flooded with sweet birthday wishes for her and her husband, Dr Bawumia couldn’t be left out on his wife’s big day.

H.E the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Bawumia has sent a lovely message to his wife on social media expressing his love for her.

According to the Bawumia in the post, Samira has been his rock all these years beside him as a wife.

To crown it all, the Veep complimented his wife confessing that Samira’s kindness of her heart shines even than her beauty.

“Happy birthday to my dear wife, Samira. You have been a rock for me and continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged.

“The kindness of your heart even shines through brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling. I love you, ”Dr. Bawumia wrote.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 20, 2021
Accra
light rain
76.2 ° F
76.2 °
76.2 °
85 %
2.7mph
100 %
Fri
76 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News