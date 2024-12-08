type here...
Dr Bawumia conceeds defeat to NDCs John Mahama

By Qwame Benedict
The NPP flagbearer and current Vice President, Dr Bawumia, has conceded defeat to NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking to a section of pressmen at his residence, the NPP Flagbearer disclosed that following the elections yesterday, the statistics show that the NDC has won the elections.

According to him, their internal coalition of polls from across the country shows John Dramani Mahama is leading massively and has therefore decided to throw in the towel.

He stated that even though the Electoral Commission has yet to declare the official results, he has called the former President and NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and congratulated him for winning the elections.

He used the opportunity to thank Ghanaians who voted for him and wished them all the best.

Source:GhPage

Sunday, December 8, 2024
