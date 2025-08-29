“Dr. Bawumia did not win a single constituency in 7 regions” – Bryan Acheampong fumes

Entrepreneur and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has made a passionate appeal to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to endorse him as the party’s next flagbearer ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Addressing a section of delegates, Dr. Acheampong argued that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was not the best candidate to lead the NPP, warning that the party risked suffering another humiliating defeat at the polls if delegates maintained their support for him.

He pointed to what he described as Dr. Bawumia’s poor electoral track record, noting that the Vice President had failed to secure significant victories in several regions.

“Dr. Bawumia did not win a single constituency in seven regions. In the Western Region, he managed to secure only one constituency with fewer than 500 votes. He promised us Zongo votes, but we lost in every Zongo community except Effutu Zongo,” Dr. Acheampong said.

He stressed that the NPP could only return to power with a candidate who had both the grassroots appeal and the electoral strength to win across all regions, positioning himself as the better alternative.

Dr. Acheampong’s comments come at a time when the party is preparing for a crucial leadership contest, with internal debates intensifying over the right successor to reposition the NPP for electoral victory in 2028.

