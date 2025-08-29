type here...
News

“Dr. Bawumia did not win a single constituency in 7 regions” – Bryan Acheampong fumes

By Armani Brooklyn
Brayan Acheampong and Dr Bawumia

Entrepreneur and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has made a passionate appeal to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to endorse him as the party’s next flagbearer ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Addressing a section of delegates, Dr. Acheampong argued that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was not the best candidate to lead the NPP, warning that the party risked suffering another humiliating defeat at the polls if delegates maintained their support for him.

He pointed to what he described as Dr. Bawumia’s poor electoral track record, noting that the Vice President had failed to secure significant victories in several regions.

READ ALSO: Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Dr. Bawumia

“Dr. Bawumia did not win a single constituency in seven regions. In the Western Region, he managed to secure only one constituency with fewer than 500 votes. He promised us Zongo votes, but we lost in every Zongo community except Effutu Zongo,” Dr. Acheampong said.

He stressed that the NPP could only return to power with a candidate who had both the grassroots appeal and the electoral strength to win across all regions, positioning himself as the better alternative.

Dr. Acheampong’s comments come at a time when the party is preparing for a crucial leadership contest, with internal debates intensifying over the right successor to reposition the NPP for electoral victory in 2028.

READ ALSO: Lady dragged to court over TNT

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Main Chick Side Chick

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Youth Unemployment

Ghana’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 13.6%

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 29, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Jennifer

I saw her on TikTok, promised to buy her an iPhone 13 & slept with her in her room- guy exposes cheap nurse

Sidechick shoots wife to death

keona Wilson

GAF Helicopter crash: President Mahama gifts GHS 100K to residents who discovered remains of victims

President Mahama

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Main Chick Side Chick
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways