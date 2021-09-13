Dr Bawumia foot TT’s rent bills for 5 years; give him 20k for upkeep

- Advertisement -

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has come to the aid of veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T after he disclosed in an interview that he is facing a financial crisis that could render him homeless soon.

T.T of ‘Taxi Driver’ TV series fame in a recent interview disclosed that his rent is due and he needs GHc3000 to pay.

Adjeteyfio revealed this after a question posed by the interviewer; “I am currently in one of the beautiful houses where you live, is it one of the houses you built yourself?”

He replied, “this is house is a rented apartment, I am just telling you to help me pay my rent”.

“I don’t do anything. I have become a charity case, right now immediately we need GH3000 that will cover six months advance payment,” Psalm told the host.

“So please if you get something and you want to give me, the number is 0559234834,” he added.

Lawyer Krobea Kwabena Asante has in about 2 hours ago published on Facebook that Dr Bawumia has offered assistance to the Ghanaian actor.

According to him, Bawumia has paid 6 months renewable for the next 5 years (30k) for TT and has also given TT 20k for upkeep.

Despite mourning his mum who died in the early hours of today, the Vice President of Ghana has kept to his promise.

