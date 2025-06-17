type here...
Dr. Bawumia is the best vice president in Ghana- Samira Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

Samira Bawumia, the wife of former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has said that if no one would blow the trumpet of her husband, she would do that.

Samira Bawumia has stated engaging with the NPP grassroots, trumpeting the good name of her husband, so that, if possible, he could win power and become the next president of Ghana.

Speaking before a crowd, Samira Bawumia praised her husband for being a man of substance.

The former second lady claims her husband as a vice president worked extremely hard, and she is optimistic that when allowed to become the next president, Dr. Bawumia would be the best.

Samira Bawumia compared Dr. Bawumia to other vice presidents in the past, stating that her husband is the best vice president Ghana has ever had.

