Dr. Bawumia meets Fante Comedy to give him a thumbs up after he promised to attack President Mahama till he dies

The former vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has finally met Ghanaian TikTokker, Fante Comedy to give him a thumbs up.

This comes following the TikToker’s threat to attack the president of Ghana, President Mahama till he dies.

While many Ghanians have lambasted the TikToker for not learning any sense from his arrest, the former vice president did the vice versa.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Dr. Bawumia is seen with the TikToker.

It is still to be uncovered what transpired between the duo. It is no news that the former vice president gave a thumbs-up to TikTok.

Reacting to the video, Ghanaians expressed shock, stating that they never expected such to happen.

According to Quecci Nipples, “Wow if insults will make me meet leaders, I think it is a good thing in the 21st century ooo”.

Bridget Assem on her part stated that “Instead of them admonishing them to tread well when uttering words see the pampering”.

Another netizen wrote, “Bawumia should forget about being president k. 2028 and stand for assemblyman in Kasoa”.