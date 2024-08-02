…the Lord has told me that Dr Bawumia shall be crowned the president of Ghana… – Rev Kusi Boateng

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, the founder and leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide, predicts that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 general elections.

He adds that the NPP will gain several seats from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prophet Kusi Boateng states that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will be crowned as election winners.

He believes that the counting and declaration process will extend into the third day after the close of voting on December 7, concluding on December 9.

He explains that tension will be very high in the country during the election period, leading to mayhem on the streets with protests lasting two continuous days due to the election results.

According to him, on the first day of the protest, only 1,000 people will show up, and on the second day, nobody will go, bringing peace to the country and calming things down.

“The people that they say are my party members, NPP people, if they don’t take care, they will lose almost 7 to 10 seats but then if NDC also doesn’t take care, NPP will take over between 19 to 24 seats from them.

-- AD --

The election is on the 7th, and on the 8th the result will not come, everybody shall be jittery.”

“…in the next 7 years, this nation is going to experience an acceleration of advancement that it has never experienced in the past 50 and 60 years.

Young men and women, don’t run away from this country. God is going to visit us one more time.” he stated.

“And the result is obvious. Things are difficult, I know that there are two people coming but the Lord has told me that by the 9th of December, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shall be crowned the president of Ghana,” he said.