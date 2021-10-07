type here...
Dr Duncan is now broke, Sarkodie & others he helped have neglected him – Street Governor

By Mr. Tabernacle
One of the ‘big sharks’ in the entertainment industry, Dr Duncan who scouted more rap talent for Ghana through his Kasahare show years ago at Adom FM is now broke.

Dr Duncan is one of the people who discovered Sarkodie, Now Ghana’s Most Decorated Rapper who is he today. He gave him the platform to shine.

Not only Sarkodie but many other rappers in Tema were also given the biggest platform at that time to bring out their rap talents for the world to see.

Unfortunately once big man is now a broke man. He’s poor now and sadly all the people he helped including Sarkodie have turned their backs on him.

Though Sarkodie parted ways with his then-manager Dr Duncan many years ago, he can never deny the role the man played in making him a star.

Street Governor in a chit-chat with Kumi Kasa revealed this information.

He, however, admonished Sarkodie and other Tema-based artists to pay critical attention to Dr Duncan and help him out.

