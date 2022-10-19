type here...
Dr. Eric Nkansah appointed new GES Director-General

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Office of the President has named Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

His appointment which is an acting one though takes immediate effect pending the advice of the Governing Council of the GES and the Public Services Commission.

Dr. Eric Nkansah is expected to indicate his acceptance for the role within 14 days, a letter from the Presidency said.

It also comes just a day after Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was shown the exit because his services were no longer needed at the GES.

READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo fires Director-General of GES

