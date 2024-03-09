Dr Grace Boadu’s family buries her with over Ghc 50k coffin; Sad video trends

- Advertisement -

Dr Grace Boadu who was confirmed dead on the 29th of January 2024 has been sent home to join her maker today in a very solemn manner

Her final goodbye event which is still ongoing and will end on the 10th of March 2024 has attracted people from all walks of life.

A video from her final funeral rites ceremony that has since surfaced on social media captures the last moment of the lifeless body of the late herbal practitioner on earth.

As seen in the trending clip, the moneyed health advocate who tragically lost her life after allegedly slipping and falling inside her bathroom was buried in a very expensive and elegant-looking casket that befits her calibre.

Reports on social media allege that the casket that was used to bury late Dr Grace Boadu cost more than Ghc 50,000.

Looking at the appearance of the casket it’s convincing that it might cost more than the Ghc50k tag that has been placed on it by social media users.

The casket is painted in white and gold but the white dominates the wooden artefact.

A black and white kente was placed on it as well as flowers.

The emotional clip has left a lot of Ghanaians teary because, before her shocking death, she was a philanthropist who impacted many lives both directly and indirectly.

