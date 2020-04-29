- Advertisement -

The only remaining wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng who is unknown in mainstream media is his 2nd wife.

The fact that she is the second wife of the rich man and the mother of the Member of Parliament for Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Francisca Oteng Agyei makes it shocking how she has been able to keep herself from the media frenzy.

But not anymore. Ghpage.com has managed to get images of the 2nd wife of the award-winning businessman and honestly, she is stunning.

The shots were taken when she turned up with her family including her daughter, Hon Francisca Oteng Agyei at the final funeral rites of her Inlaw, the mother of Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

She was there to perform her role as a wife to Dr. Kwaku Oteng and daughter Inlaw to her departed mother Inlaw at Mamponteng in Ashanti Region of Ghana; the same municipality her daughter is the member of parliament.

Check out photos of the beautiful 2nd wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng below

No wonder the youngest MP in Ghana, Hon. Francisca Oteng Agyei is soo beautiful; It runs in the blood.