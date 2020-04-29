- Advertisement -

It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives.

For most high profiled events and ceremonies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng mostly takes his first wife to such events so she is known by many Ghanaians.

SEE HERE: Photos of the senior wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng causes stir on social media

The fourth wife of the rich man, Sally Akua Amoakowaa is the winner of TV’s Ghana Most Beautiful so she is also well known by every Ghanaian.

She has always been a celebrity and currently the general manager of Angel TV owned by the millionaire. She is the most popular wife among the lot.

The 5th just like Akua GMB is also very well known thanks to social media. She became popular in 2019 when news went viral that she has been married by Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

SEE ALSO: Dr. Kwaku Oteng slaps, sacks Akua GMB for cheating on him-Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

However, Akua GMB and others have insisted she is not the 5th wife because she just had a baby with Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

The only two remaining wives of the rich man who are still unknown is the 2nd wife and the 3rd wife until now.

Ghpage.com has finally obtained photos and videos of the 3rd wife of the Dr. Oteng and truth be told she is gorgeous.

Compared to the 4th and 5th wives who have taken all the attention, this woman simply stands out.

SEE ALSO: Tension at Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s mother’s funeral as Akua GMB and her husband’s 5th wife clashed over Kete Dance battle

This makes one wonder why the last two are all over the place and do not want to give anyone space. Well, it’s obvious she is also the quiet type and hates unnecessary attention.

Not much is known about her but she was spotted at the final funeral rites of her husband’s late mother playing her role as an Inlaw.

Check out photos and video of the beautiful 3rd wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng below

SEE ALSO: Akua GMB’s hubby, Dr. Kwaku Oteng wanted to sleep with me-AJ Poundz

The third wife of Dr. Kwaku Otneg performing her role at the funeral rites of her late mother in law

SEE ALSO: Akua GMB snubs Dr. Kwaku Oteng on his birthday amid divorce rumors

She is just beautiful by all standards. Dr. Kwaku Oteng indeed has great taste in women lol.