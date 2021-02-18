These past few days have seen media personalities Stacy Amoateng and Akua GMB throwing shots at each other on social media.

An anonymous woman has surfaced on social media and has dropped some jaw-dropping secret about Akua GMB who happens to be the former wife of millionaire Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to the woman, she doesn’t understand why Akua GMB continues to blame Stacy Amoateng over her failed marriage.

She went on to alleged that Dr Kwaku Oteng himself caught Akua GMB cheating on him and even have the proofs to show which he got from sources.

The yet-to-be identified woman revealed that at some point, it was Stacy who was begging on Akua’s behalf.

But it got to a point that Akua herself gave up because she was aware her former husband knows about her secret affair.

Akua GMB and Stacy Amoateng have been engaged in a social media banter but they have never mentioned the names of each other.

They have accused each of so many things but Stacy has maintained that it’s high time Akua GMB learns to accept she has made a mistake, forgive herself and stop blaming people for her mistake.

Well, we wait to see how the story unfolds as it seems a lot of people are aware of some things that are not available to the public.

In another development, Adu Safowaah who is the ‘daughter’ of Dr Kwaku Oteng has also launched an attack on her ‘father’ and his Adonko brand amongst other things.