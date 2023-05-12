- Advertisement -

The past few days have been all about Dr Kwaku Oteng who is the CEO of Adonko Bitters and Kevin Taylor who is also the CEO of Loud silence Media after the latter promised to expose him.

Initially, the fight was between Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo who is an employee of Angel Broadcasting Network owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The recent attack from Nana Yaa Brefo forced Kevin Taylor who responded by saying that he was going to expose and bring down the Adonko company.

In a new development on social media, Faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs has alleged that following Kevin Taylor‘s threat, the CEO himself Dr Kwaku Oteng has called the US-based journalist to beg him.

According to the blogger, a closed-door meeting has been held and Dr Kwaku Oteng has pleaded with Kevin not to go ahead with his planned exposé.

Sharing a video of Kevin’s threat, she captioned it; “The latest one, Kevin insists on exposing Kwaku Oteng he will stop under one condition if only Kwaku Oteng can sack Nana Yaa Brefo. that means… they are begging him behind doors ooo… eeii boi! Does it mean he got evidence against Angel group? ah well”

See the screenshot below:

