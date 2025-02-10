type here...
Dr Kwaku Oteng exclusively reveals the total number of wives he has for the first time

By Armani Brooklyn
Renowned Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has finally set the record straight about the number of wives he has.

In an exclusive interview with Don Summer, the host of Angel FM’s Sports Show in Kumasi earlier today, Monday, February 10, 2025, Dr. Kwaku Oteng made the surprising revelation during the launch of his new herbal medicine, Angel Rock Mixture.

For the very first time, Dr. Oteng categorically stated that he only has two wives, debunking persistent rumours that he has five or six wives.

Photo grid of Akua GMB and Dr Kwaku Oteng
Akua GMB and Dr Kwaku Oteng

He lamented the false narratives often circulated about his personal life, emphasizing that “98% of the stories written about me are not true.

The businessman, who is known for his successful ventures in media, health, and herbal medicine, expressed disappointment over the misconceptions surrounding his marital status.

In the interview, Dr. Oteng firmly stated that because he hardly speaks when such things come up, a lot of people who claim to be bloggers have made it a point to always share such false stories about him simply because they make a lot of money via such false publications.

GhPageNews

