Ghanaian billionaire and business magnate, Dr Kwaku Oteng has been spotted with his first wife named Maama Yaa on the internet for the first time.

The CEO of Angel Group Of Companies is a known polygamous man who hardly flaunts his partners on the internet because he likes to keep his private life lowkey.

The known wives of Dr Kwaku Oteng are Linda and Akua GMB who he divorced a few years ago for reasons which have been kept a secret.

READ ALSO: Maa Linda fires AJ Poundz after denying her affair with Dr Kwaku Oteng [Video]

His other wives are not known because probably, they like to stay out of public drama and criticism.

In this heartwarming video which has received massive reactions from social media users, Dr Kwaku Oteng and his wife can be seated and in high spirits worshipping God with gospel star Opesie Esther.

After the ministration, he asked Opiesie Esther a few questions, commended her and promised to gift her something.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Dr Kwaku Oteng & I will never be back – Akua GMB states