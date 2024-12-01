GhPageEntertainmentKevin Taylor Drops Pictures Of Young Girls Dr. Kwaku Oteng Is Chopping
Entertainment

Kevin Taylor Drops Pictures Of Young Girls Dr. Kwaku Oteng Is Chopping

By Mzta Churchill
Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has dragged business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

Kevin Taylor decided to wade into Okatakyie Afrifa’s feud with controversial Opambour.

Kevin Taylor believes that whatever curses Opambour has used on Okatakyie will work, as he claims Opambour did nothing bad to Okatakyie.

Kevin added that he is yet to understand why Dr. Kwaku Oteng would sit there nonchalantly for Okatakyie to use his platform to misbehave.

He has attributed Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s nonchalance to the fact that he has a skeleton in his cupboard.

According to Kevin Taylor, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been sleeping with young girls, as he disclosed that he has a solid information about the media personality having an affair with a 21 year old girl.

