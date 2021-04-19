- Advertisement -

GHPage.com has sighted a video showing the plush mansion the business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng owns in Kumasi.

The video was captured during Dr Oteng’s birthday celebration on Saturday, April 17, 2021, and you could also see many of his expensive cars parked inside the beautiful mansion.

Nana Yaa Brefo who captured the video when she got into the mansion to celebrates her boss’ birthday was seen in the midst of other colleagues while taking a selfie video showing the cars.

About 10 cars could be seen parked at the parking shed. Among those spotted were a white and black Rolls Royce with a customised ‘Angel 1-21’ number plate, a G-Wagon, a Benz saloon car, and other 4×4 vehicles.

Angel FM presenters like Kwamina Sam Biney and other colleagues were heard shouting praises on the Rolls Royce whiles their general manager Samuel Kofi Acheampong aka B Teflon could be seen driving the car at some point.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng owns a chain of businesses in Ghana’s herbal medicines, broadcasting, beverages and transport industries.

In 2001, he made his mark on the business world with Angel Herbal Products Industry, which started a transformation in the herbal medicine sector.

Following the success with Angel Herbal Products, he went on to establish Angel Group of Companies.

The group has under its umbrella Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Angel Transport and Trading Limited, Angel Estate and Construction Limited, Angel Natural Mineral Water and Adonko Bitters Limited.