Dr Kwaku Oteng will definitely marry GMB winner, Sarfowaa – Netizens claim

Following the crowing of Ashanti Regional representative, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah (Sarfowaa) at the just ended Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, some netizens have started making funny claims.

In a couple of comments passed by some social media users as sighted by our outfit, they claim Dr Kwaku Oteng just like how he did to Akua GMB after winning the beauty pageant, will marry the new queen Sarfowaa.

Remember yesterday marked 10 years since Akua Sally won Ghana’s Most Beautiful crown for the Ashanti Region. Right after this glorious moment, the CEO of ABN and Adonko Group of Companies, Dr Oteng married her.

Though Akua was famous, her relationship with the wealthy blockholder, Dr Oteng made her more popular on and off social media. In fact, she stood her ground with the help of the CEO.

Now, Sarfowaa – young energetic blood has won for the Ashanti Region after 10 years and as already people have said Dr Kwaku Oteng will make her his wife, knowing very well his appetite for going for young and fresh ladies.

Screenshot of comments;

