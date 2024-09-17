type here...
News

Dr Kwaku Oteng promised me GHS 100,000 but gave me only GHS 5K – DJ Slim alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
DJ SLim

Award-winning disc jockey, DJ Slim, has alleged that Dr Kwaku Oteng failed to fulfil the gargantuan promise he made to him.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show hosted by Rashad, DJ Slim claimed that Dr Kwaku Oteng promised to support him with GHS 100,000 to support his annual entertainment event.

DJ Slim

However, on the day of the event, Dr Kwaku Oteng gave him a meagre GHS 5000 – With the claim that he didn’t understand the concept of his program as well as the need to support him with such money.

Aside from failing to honour his promise, Dr Kwaku Oteng also instructed his workers not to give him the speakers he had initially promised to lend to him for the success of his event.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

