Yet to-be-confirmed trending news on the local digital space wildly alleges that Dr Kwaku Oteng has suspended and demoted his son popularly known on social media as Teflon as the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network and Adonko bitters.

The report was first broadcasted on the internet by Cpatian Smart who still has a bone to pick with the young man citing how he was sacked from Angel FM.

Referring to a letter that has gone rife on the internet, Dr Kwaku Oteng and the board of directors suspended Teflon on 2nd December and he will resume work on 2nd January 2023.

As if the suspension isn’t enough, his enviable position as the CEO of ABN has been stripped of him.

He will resume work as the General Manager of Angel FM Kumasi and won’t take a salary for the period 2nd December – 2nd January.

Meanwhile, some insiders also claim the report is fake and that, Teflon is still at the post as the CEO of ABN and Adonko bitters.

