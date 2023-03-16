- Advertisement -

We all know that Dr Kwaku Oteng is a polygamous man who has never denied the fact that he likes women and adores a large family.

According to the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, most of the rumours about his life and relationships are untrue, for example; The reports that he fathers over 50 children and has more than 12 wives.

Recently speaking in an interview with Kwame Adinkra during the 4th-anniversary celebration of Pure FM, Dr Kwaku Oteng disclosed for the very first time that he has over 23 kids.

READ ALSO: Dr Kwaku Oteng slammed for taking more wives after 1st wife sold rice & yam to make him rich

According to the Ghanaian millionaire, despite having this large number of children with different women, he makes sure that there’s no preferential treatment.

Dr Kwaku Oteng USA

He stated that he makes sure all his kids get everything they request because God has blessed him enough to finance all their needs.

Dr Kwaku Oteng refused to talk about the number of women who bore him the over 23 kids and insisted their identities remain private.

Meanwhile, his known wives are Maame Yaa, his first wife, Akua GMB whom he has divorced and Nana Akosua Achiaa Linda who is a firmer banker and a beautiful woman.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Kwaku Oteng battle it out on who has many children

New pictures that have surfaced on the internet capture the moment Dr Kwaku Oteng shared a nice pose with his first wife and their two kids – A man and a woman believed to be in their early 30s.

Not much is known about these adult children of Dr Kwaku Oteng because they try as much as possible to stay out of the public domain.

READ ALSO: Dr Kwaku Oteng flaunts his first wife