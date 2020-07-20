type here...
Dr. Kweku Oteng signs 9-year-old for his exceptional sports presenting skills
Dr. Kweku Oteng signs 9-year-old for his exceptional sports presenting skills

9-year-old signed by Dr. Kweku Oteng wows Captain Smart and Angel Fm crew with his sports presenting skills

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Dr Kweku Oteng Dominic
A 9-year-old boy by name Dominic Fobih with exceptional skills in sports presentation and analysis has joined the already star-studded Angel Fm crew.

The young sports journalist became an internet sensation as a video of him running a sports session on Assin Fosu based Splash FM went viral.

Dominic, coached by Nana Kweku Pascal and Mysterious O5, in his very first appearance on Angel’s evening sports show on Friday, July 17, 2020, stunned the crew present with his impressive presenting skills.

The young chap analyzed some foreign sports stories leaving the Angel Sports host Saddick Adams, famously known as Sports Obama open-mouthed.

Also in appearance was Director of Operations, Captain Smart who announced the signing of the prodigy as directed by the CEO of the Angel Broadcasting Network(ABN), Samuel Kofi Acheampong.

One of Dominic’s coaches, Nana Kweku Pascal, disclosed that the most impressive attribute of the little genius is how receptive he is.

According to him, while on his first journey to seek the young man from Assin North, he got frustrated by how far he had to travel to reach his village and thought he had lost his way.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Captain Smart mentioned that Dr. Kweku Oteng was so keen about the kid that he had pledged to keep him in Accra and take him through school while he works with the ABN.

Dominic’s story promises to be a typical grass to grace story considering his humble beginnings.

Source:GHPAGE

