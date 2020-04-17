- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has made a wild claim against the 4th wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah aka Akua Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB).

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the Ghanaian billionaire upon discovering Akua GMB was cheating on him slapped her right inside her office at Angel TV and drove her out of the company.

Afia Schwarzenegger explained that Dr. Kwaku Oteng a few days ago stormed the office of his 4th wife with a Schnapp and asked her to invoke curses if she has never cheated on him since they married.

But Akua refused with the explanation that she is a Christian and as such won’t curse herself.

Well, it infuriated the man forcing him to beat Akua GMB. Afia Schwar even went ahead to mention names of some of the boyfriends of Akua GMB

She mentioned one Trig as the boyfriend of Akua GMB and one Kwame; both live in Accra. She claims they are more than the number of men Dr. Kwaku Otneg has found out.

Afia Schwarzenegger claims Dr. Kwaku Oteng has already sent drinks to the family of Akua GMB that he can’t go on with the marriage anymore.

The controversial Afia Schwarzenegger again asked Dr. Kwaku Oteng to conduct DNA tests on his children with Akua GMB especially the last child because she has her suspicions on daughter’s paternity.

She again begged Dr. Kwaku Oteng for forgiveness because she was one who introduced Akua GMB to the billionaire.

Watch the video below

Dr.Kwaku Oteng has been married to Akua GMB for years now. They have 3 children together.

Although it’s believed Akua is the 4th wife of the rich man, she insists she is only the 3rd wife.