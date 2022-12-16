- Advertisement -

Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng and his son Samuel Kofi Acheampong, who was rumored to have been suspended and demoted as the CEO of the Angel Broadcasting Network, have made their first public outing together since the reports.

The two were spotted in parliament Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, as the father escorted his daughter Francisca Oteng Mensah to her vetting as the Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Earlier reports claimed that Samuel had been relieved and relegated to the role of General Manager of Angel FM in Kumasi, a subsidiary of his father’s media conglomerate.

This left many wondering what must have instigated his father to act in such a manner.

But among the individuals that sat behind Francisca Oteng to offer moral support to her during the vetting were her father, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and her brother, Samuel Acheampong.

Clad in a grey kaftan, Samuel sat close to his father and other family members.

Perhaps, this is somewhat a confirmation of socialite, Adu Safowaa’s earlier claims that Dr. Oteng never took such an action against his son.

