Dr Kwaku Oteng wants to sell all his Tv/Radio stations? – DJ Slim spills it all (Video)

DJ Slim who was a former employee at Radio 1 has alleged in an exclusive interview that Dr Kwaku Oteng wants to sell all his TV/Radio and stations.

As claimed by DJ Slim during an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show hosted by Rashad, Dr Kwaku Oteng told him point blank that he’s no longer interested in the multimedia business.

Dr Kwaku Oteng USA

The wared winning disc jockey also dismissed the trending rumours that he wasn’t sacked by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to DJ Slim, the trending reports that he was sacked by Dr Kwaku Oteng due to his outspoken nature is false.

He also recounted how Dr Kwaku Oteng gave him only GHS 5000 after earlier promising him GHS 100,000 to sponsored his show.