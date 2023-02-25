Just a few days ago, Dr Kwaku Oteng’s wife simply known as Mama Yaa celebrated her 50th birthday in a very plush ceremony attended by some of the known rich men in te country.

During the celebration, the CEO of Angel Group Of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng publicly eulogized his wife for supporting and standing by his side when he had nothing and nothing showed that he’ll one day become a millionaire.

As openly disclosed by Dr Kwaku Oteng himself, it was his wife who sold Yam and rice to take care of him and their kids when he was financially handicapped.

He shared some of their finest memories and urged all Ghanaian women to learn from his wife who is very supportive and loving.

A new lovely video that has surfaced on social media shows Mama Yaa gallantly standing in their family’s garage full of super-expensive cars.

Some of the luxurious cars which made it into the cut of the video include a Rolls Royce, Maybach, a G-Wagon etc.

Watch the video below to know more…

