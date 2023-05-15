Dr Kwaku Oteng’s son accused of leaking deep Adonko secrets to Kevin Taylor (Video)

- Advertisement -

According to a controversial Ghanaian TikToker named Frafrahemma, Dr Kwaku Oteng’s ‘adopted son’ nicknamed Bronzy, is the one leaking deep Adonko secrets to notorious Kevin Taylor.

According to Frafrahemma, Bronzy is pained by the fact that his father sacked him as the director of Angel Broadcasting Network hence he has tamed up with Kevin Taylor to ruin his businesses.

This wild accusation follows after Kevin Taylor went berserk last week and threatened to collapse Adonko Group of companies owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng

Irked Taylor in the video maintained that he will go to any extent to make sure he proves to Dr Kwaku Oteng that he is a force to reckon with and has the influence to cause mayhem to his business and make him poor.

“I am giving Kwaku Oteng 2 weeks. I am giving Angel FM 2 weeks. I am going to hit the eyeball of Kwaku Oteng. 2 Week. I want you people to comeback on radio and say Kevin Taylor said he’ll use 2 weeks to bring down Adonko company. I’ll break the heart of Kwaku Oteng. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on.”

