Dr. Kwame Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong donate GHS10,000 to Afia Schwar at her late dad’s funeral

By Kweku Derrick
Afia Schwar Dr. Osei Kwame Despite Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong
Ghanaian rich duo Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong have yet again made headlines with their consistent benevolence to humanity.

The recent act of kindness from the two businessmen was witnessed during the burial ceremony of the late father of Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger on Saturday.

The Despite Group of companies founder, Dr. Osei Kwame and his partner, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, made a joint donation of the amount of GHS10,000.

Although this is one of the least voluntary gifts the millionaires have committed to some worthwhile cause, it underlines how the business moguls have other people at heart.

The money was presented by a representative to the comedienne on their behalf at the funeral grounds on March 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Ashanti regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi, also donated GHS5,000 and GHS4,000 respectively.

The final funeral rite of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father, Mr. Augustine Agyei was held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi.

Several celebrities including Nhyiraba Kojo, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy, Stacey Amoateng, Rev. Opambour, and many others have commiserated with the actress.

While these celebrities showed their love and support for Afia with their physical presence, others did the same through their representatives and through monetary donations.

    Source:GHPage

