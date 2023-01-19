A beautiful traditional wedding photo of viral comic-actor Dr Likee and Kumawood Actress Bernice Asare has popped up online and is trending.

The two movie stars donned beautiful kente apparel complimented by royal regalias. They looked more beautiful.

They appeared like a King and Queen. The photo since it came online has sparked serious conversations.

Some netizens think Dr Likee and Bernice have had a secret marriage ceremony. But the truth is the two are not married.

They dressed like that to play a movie role. Since it’s their job to make belief as actors, they did perfectly well.

TAKE A LOOK