Dr. Likee came to beg me for money- Ayisha Modi reveals how she helped Ras Nene

By Mzta Churchill

Ayisha Modi has dragged man of the moment, Dr. Likee in her feud with Stonebwoy.

Ayisha Modi has disclosed that not only Stonebwoy, she has helped numerous other Ghanaian celebrities in diverse ways, most importantly, financially.

To prove she is not lying, Ayisha Modi named some figures she has helped in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, naming Dr. Likee as one.

According to Ayisha Modi, she financed Dr. Likee’s first comedy skit despite them not being that close.

Ayisha claims Dr. Likee, who life was beating half dead then, came to her to beg for a loan.

Ayisha claims she willingly supported Dr. Likee, revealing that she financed his first skit without taking the money back.

