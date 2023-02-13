Dr Likee has finally reacted to Lilwin’s claims that he’s not a star in one of his comedy skits.

Ever since the comic actor had his breakthrough on YouTube, Lilwin has been shading and dropping all kinds of derogatory comments about him with the slightest opportunity he gets.

According to Lilwin in a series of mockery videos and sentiments, Dr Likee isn’t yet a star because he’s only recognized on YouTube.

Even in one of his attack videos, he bragged that he’s more wealthy than Dr Likee and all the other YouTube stars combined.

Dr Likee has kept mute over all these needless attacks on him but it seems he’s now tired and has equally fired back at Lilwin.

In a new comedy skit, Dr Likee mocked Lilwin that he’s jealous of his successes and how his brand has become a household name despite his claims that he’s not yet a celebrity.

Although it wasn’t a planned video to address Lilwin’s attack on him but Dr Likee conveniently passed his message across.

