Ghanaian comic actor, Dr. Likee, popularly known as Akabenezer, has announced the release of an upcoming movie centred on illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

This revelation comes at a time when concerns about the devastating effects of galamsey on the country’s natural resources are at an all-time high.

The issue of galamsey has been a major topic of discussion in Ghana due to its destructive impact on the environment, particularly water bodies and forests.

Communities across the country have felt the damaging effects, with rivers polluted and farmlands destroyed by the activities of illegal miners.

In an interview on The Bonah Show, Dr Likee revealed that while he has previously created several pieces of content related to illegal mining, this upcoming movie will be a special project to raise further awareness.

He described it as his most significant contribution to the conversation around galamsey, and the movie is scheduled to be released next month.

“I have a lot of content on galamsey. I have a movie on it that will be out next month,” Dr. Likee shared during the interview.

-- AD --

He emphasized that the movie is not politically motivated but intended to advise against the harmful practices of illegal mining.

Dr. Likee expressed deep concern over the condition of Ghana’s water bodies. He noted the contrast between how water resources are preserved in other countries and the continued degradation in Ghana. “The movie isn’t political; it’s meant to advise against galamsey because our water bodies are in terrible condition. When I travel abroad, I see how they preserve their water bodies, but ours keep deteriorating,” he lamented.

The movie is expected to draw attention to the urgent need for action against galamsey while using storytelling to educate viewers on the long-term consequences of illegal mining on the environment.