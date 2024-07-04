Dr Likee flaunts his newly acquired Lexus RX350 (Video)

Popular Ghanaian actor Dr Likee left many Ghanaians excited after he was spotted in town, cruising in a brand-new white Lexus RX350.

In a video capturing the moment, a close associate of Dr Likee spotted the actor behind the wheel of the sleek new ride.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the associate recorded the encounter on his phone, capturing the actor as he approached the vehicle to share pleasantries with him.

The pair had a brief but heartwarming interaction, calling each other by fond names.

The video soon found its way to TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

Ghanaians and fans of Dr Likee flocked to the comments section of the video after catching a glimpse of their favourite actor enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Without a doubt, actor and comedian Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, also known as Dr Likee, is one of the fast-rising celebrities dominating the media space, particularly on social media.