Dr Likee is very prayerful, he joins Alpha Hour every day – Wayoosi goes deep into the spiritual life of the skit-maker (Video)

Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, has recently shed light on the spiritual life of fellow actor Dr Likee, attributing his success in the movie industry to his deep love for God.

During an interview, Wayoosi shared insights into the prayerful nature of Dr Likee, whose real name is Akwasi Antwi.

Wayoosi recounted several instances where Dr Likee demonstrated his commitment to his faith by encouraging others to join him in prayer.

“He is very prayerful. Akwasi Antwi calls me at 11:30 p.m. to tune in to Alpha Hour,” Wayoosi revealed, referring to the popular midnight prayer session led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

“Afterwards, he suggests another Christian radio programme for me to listen to. If he is doing this for me, what of those he has trained in the industry?”

According to Wayoosi, Dr Likee’s dedication to his spiritual life has played a significant role in overcoming various challenges and achieving success.

He emphasized that Dr Likee’s encouragement to engage in prayer and religious activities extends not only to close friends but also to the many talents he has mentored in the Kumawood industry.

Wayoosi’s comments follows Dr Likee’s recent rants about the challenges he’s currently facing in the industry.

This revelation shows the importance Dr Likee places on spirituality as a foundation for resilience and success.

Watch the video below to know more…