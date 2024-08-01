Dr Likee planning to relocate abroad because the people he mentored and feeds have ganged up against him (Video)

Recall that days ago, Dr Likee went all out to expose some people in the movie and skit-making industry who are working behind the scenes to bring him down.

Speaking with Papa Jay in an interview, Dr Likee lamented over the fact that he has now turned into an enemy for most of the people he feeds and mentors.

As asserted by pained Dr Likee, the ungrateful people he feeds insult him and his late mother when he’s away.

Dr Likee also complained about the stubbornness of the boys he trained in the skit-making industry.

According to Dr Likee, despite the numerous pieces of advice he has given to his mentees, they still do the very things he has cautioned them about.

Amidst the brouhaha, Oboy Siki, who’s an integral member of Dr Likee’s team has disclosed that the award-winning comedian is planning to relocate abroad.

As averred by Oboy Siki, Dr Likee is tired of the never-ending complaints of and stubbornness of his boys hence he has decided to relocate to enjoy his peace of mind.

