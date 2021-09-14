type here...
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Ras Nene And Lil Win
Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkasah aka Lil Win has advised that people stop comparing him to his colleague Ras Nene aka Dr Likee because they are not of the same level.

Its no doubt that Ras Nene has taken over social media with his comic skits which have earned him praises from some people in the industry for holding them down when everyone was venturing into something else.

Following Likee’s newfound love for comedy, a lot of people have started comparing him to Lil Win who has been the people’s favourite for some time now.

In an exclusive interview Lil Win when asked about Likee stated without mincing words that they are all on a different level.

According to him, he is a legend in the industry, unlike Dr Likee who is just popular on Youtube.

He explained that comparing the two of them is wrong because they are both from different places.

Lil Win in the interview stated that he has no issue with Likee but he has to let the public aware that there is a vast difference between the two of them.

Source:Ghpage

