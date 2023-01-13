"You'll give me all your properties if you taste my thing" - Dr Likee brags as he proposes to Delay

Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene, aka Dr Likee, has proposed to celebrated broadcaster Deloris Frimpong-Manso, aka Delay.

He did not only promise her love but also assured her of his excellent bedroom skills, which would get her hooked on him.

Speaking during an interview section, Dr. Likee said Delay is the type of lady she would like to date and went on to brag about his sexual prowess.

“My type is you.” You will give me all your properties if you taste me once. “Try street boy like me for once, and you would always love it,” Ras Nene said to Delay.

All this while Delay was full of laughter, considering that she has been single for a lot of years and might be thinking of settling down.

With her supposed relationship with rapper Amerado not looking quite promising, would you delay giving Ras Nene a chance?

Well, she might consider it.