Dr Likee shares story of how he met Kyekyeku & picked him because of his humility

Without any doubt, they are currently the best comedy pair with regards comedy skits in the country, the troublesome Kyekyeku and his master Dr Likee aka Ras Nene.

In most of their comedy skits, the young comedian is characterized to be the stubborn servant of Dr Likee.

Kyekyeku is a young Ghanaian actor/Comedian who recently shot to fame by featuring in most of Dr Likee short films.

The rib cracking comedian has shared the story of how he met the young actor who has now brought some additional flavor to his interesting short films.

The most sought after comedian speaking in an interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown last Saturday recounted how through humility of the young actor brought them together.

According to Dr Likee, upon his first meeting with the young comedian, Kyekyeku had been sending him tons of messages through social media platforms for a request to work together.

He explained that he went to a set to shoot a movie, while on set the young actor came to him and introduced himself to him as Kyekyeku.

He obviously recognized him through his messages he has been sending on social media.

After the introduction on that particular set, Dr Likee narrated that they began to get along very well especially because of his nature.

He disclosed that since meeting Kyekyeku, the boy has been very down to earth, he said it was actually his humility which convinced him to have opted to fully work with Kyekyeku which has brought them to where they are today.