Dr Likee seen selling Fried Rice at Tafo in Kumasi – VIDEO

In a recent video that has quickly taken social media by storm, social media sensation Dr. Likee is seen selling fried rice to buyers at Tafo in Kumasi.

This follows a video of Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah, who was also seen selling fried rice at a food joint, sparking a huge conversation.

In Dr. Likee’s case, he made a guest appearance at the grand opening of Adams Kitchen – Chipochipo Joint – at Tafo 4 Miles.

As part of the special activities for the opening, Dr. Likee was asked to sell fried rice to buyers who attended the event.

The ceremony saw a large number of people in attendance, with many supporting the business by purchasing food.

Currently, Adams Kitchen is the hottest eatery in Tafo, Kumasi. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to visit and enjoy their delicious meals.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO