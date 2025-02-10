Dr. Likee Speaks For The First Time After Strika Was Sacked From His Team; Check What He Said

Man of the moment, Ras Nene also known as Dr. Likee has finally broken his silence on the dismissal of Strika from his team.

Dr. Likee, speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page did not state precisely what caused the dismissal of Strika, but expressed happiness in the life of Strika after his dismissal.

According to Dr. Likee, following the dismissal of Strika, he has been following him keenly and can boldly say that he is happy about how the actor is living his life after being dismissed from his team.

Likee claims following his dismissal, he thought the career of the young actor would be truncated, however, the actor has turned a lemon into a lemonade instead.

He claims he has been watching videos by the actor and is impressed that the actor is doing extremely well for himself.

He revealed that even though Strika has been sacked from his team, he has not kept an arm’s length from the actor.

He added that, despite the fact that he and Strika are no longer close to each other, he still shares the actor’s work and is hoping to support him financially when the time is right.